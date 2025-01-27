JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter worth $39,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter worth approximately $447,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

BATS:BMAR opened at $47.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $212.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average of $45.07.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

