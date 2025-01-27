JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,693 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Sail Capital LP grew its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 61.6% during the third quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 3,171,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,957,000 after buying an additional 1,209,277 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares during the period. 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bioceres Crop Solutions alerts:

Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Up 4.8 %

BIOX opened at $7.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $450.26 million, a PE ratio of 359.18 and a beta of 0.56. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $14.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bioceres Crop Solutions ( NASDAQ:BIOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.15 million. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 0.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIOX. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIOX

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.