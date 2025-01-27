JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 43,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRA. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 3.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 24.6% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 73,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 14,579 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,195,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000.

Shares of FRA opened at $13.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average of $13.51. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.1238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.35%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

