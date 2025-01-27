JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 334,631 Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,228 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 334,631 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 190.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

SBLK stock opened at $14.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average of $19.48. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.21%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.08%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.30 to $20.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Star Bulk Carriers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

