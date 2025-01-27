JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,245.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,078,000 after buying an additional 3,029,552 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,450,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,135 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,054,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,425,000 after acquiring an additional 837,415 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 47.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,550,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,074,000 after acquiring an additional 499,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,722.7% during the fourth quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 519,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,316,000 after acquiring an additional 491,445 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $58.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.14. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4558 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.