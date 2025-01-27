JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HTLF Bank raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 20,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS JMST opened at $50.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.82.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

