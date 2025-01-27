JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 220,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $12,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JQUA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $217,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $59.42 on Monday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $49.08 and a 52-week high of $60.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

