KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,917 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,016,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,185,000 after acquiring an additional 29,833 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in KBR by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,416,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,876,000 after purchasing an additional 305,889 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in KBR by 27.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,621,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,624,000 after purchasing an additional 353,209 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 5.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,256,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,840,000 after buying an additional 62,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $47,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KBR Stock Performance

NYSE:KBR opened at $56.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on KBR from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of KBR from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of KBR from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

