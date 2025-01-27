Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the third quarter valued at $30,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Kforce by 58.0% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Kforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Kforce by 259.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kforce by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFRC opened at $55.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.42. Kforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.96 and a twelve month high of $74.79.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Kforce had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 33.50%. The company had revenue of $353.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KFRC. StockNews.com raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

