Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 955.6% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $35,253,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 897.1% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 886.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 124,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 112,317 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.77.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.9 %

LRCX opened at $79.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.86. The company has a market cap of $102.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $68.87 and a 1 year high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.