Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Position Lifted by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 85.7% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.55, for a total transaction of $553,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,756,030.95. This trade represents a 4.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $218.94 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $188.31 and a one year high of $235.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

