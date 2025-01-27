Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Purchases 75 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. MFA Wealth Services bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 51,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, Director Mark A. Weinberger acquired 1,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,220. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $146.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.06. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $353.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22,438,500 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.06.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

