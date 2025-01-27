McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 56 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Crown Oak Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Conway Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $6,870,532.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 282,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,329,576.64. The trade was a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total value of $232,950.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,191.15. This trade represents a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,387 shares of company stock worth $24,368,654. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $201.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.21. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.55 and a 52 week high of $203.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.13.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

