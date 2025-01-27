McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.42 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 133,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 36.8% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 25,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Finally, Parthenon LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the third quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 191,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $108.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $477.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $99.61 and a twelve month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.