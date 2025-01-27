McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,030.8% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,323.1% during the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,073.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $244.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.59, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.43 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.62.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,569,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,308,000. The trade was a 17.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 12,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $2,886,323.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 325,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,728,221.66. This trade represents a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Barclays increased their price target on Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.