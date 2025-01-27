MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $40.11 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,409 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $40,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 2,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 949.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 16,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadcom from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $244.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 199.59, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.43 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.80 and a 200 day moving average of $180.62.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.87%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,569,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,308,000. The trade was a 17.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,296. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

