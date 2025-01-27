Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 13,458 Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 3,410.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 3,794.1% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 296.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMCR. Truist Financial upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Amcor from $10.50 to $10.80 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.46.

Amcor Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $9.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amcor plc has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $11.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.45.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Amcor had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.23%.

About Amcor



Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

