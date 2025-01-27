Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,593,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 736 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $647.49 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.66 and a 1 year high of $652.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $601.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $560.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.84. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.55% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The firm had revenue of $40.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Meta Platforms to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $670.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 731 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.00, for a total transaction of $407,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,598. The trade was a 17.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.10, for a total transaction of $524,990.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,262,708.20. This trade represents a 2.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 568,016 shares of company stock valued at $346,031,180. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

