MFA Wealth Services Acquires Shares of 1,805 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

MFA Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,805 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 101.4% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE V opened at $330.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $314.95 and a 200-day moving average of $290.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $331.09. The company has a market cap of $615.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $319.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Visa from $314.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Visa from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.52.

Get Our Latest Report on V

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,815.18. This trade represents a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.