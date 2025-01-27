MFA Wealth Services Invests $607,000 in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

MFA Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $21,803,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 51,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 268,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,247,000 after buying an additional 27,704 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $146.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.06. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $168.85. The stock has a market cap of $353.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22,438,500 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Weinberger purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,220. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.