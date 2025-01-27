MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 367.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 134.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $85.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.94. MGE Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $109.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.76.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $168.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.82 million. MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.05%.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

