Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Kraft Davis & Associates LLC

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,314 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,888 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $24,909,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Yardley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $379,000. Counterweight Ventures LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.4% during the third quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 12,267 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 16.9% during the third quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 47,526 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 22,575 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.6 %

MSFT opened at $444.06 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $385.58 and a twelve month high of $468.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software giant reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.20. Microsoft had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $65.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. StockNews.com raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $470.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.66.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Christopher David Young sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.66, for a total value of $3,050,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,366 shares in the company, valued at $43,792,039.56. This represents a 6.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $1,118,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,080,578.32. This represents a 4.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,200 shares of company stock worth $17,383,892 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

