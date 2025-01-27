Missouri Trust & Investment Co Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Denver PWM LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.44.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total value of $232,950.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,191.15. This trade represents a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $75,437.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,779.40. This represents a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,387 shares of company stock worth $24,368,654. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $200.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.66 and a 52-week high of $202.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

