Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Purchases 19,000 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 95.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.3% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.4% during the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $550,702.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,029.04. This trade represents a 13.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $1,898,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,741,643.48. This trade represents a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,368,654 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $200.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.66 and a 52-week high of $202.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alphabet from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.44.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

