Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Cut by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank increased its position in Mondelez International by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 289,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,318,000 after buying an additional 17,815 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in Mondelez International by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 1,904.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 425,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,369,000 after buying an additional 404,567 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 14.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after buying an additional 14,278 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 374.9% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 17,465 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $57.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.97 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.06.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

