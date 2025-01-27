Motive Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,457 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.0% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 35,611.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,892,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023,436 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,486,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,215,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,910 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 13.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,377,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,763 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Tesla by 52.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,344,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,921,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Tesla by 236.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,104,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $416,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.84.

Tesla Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $406.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 111.39, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $398.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total transaction of $41,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,802. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $1,007,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,442,856.32. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 617,886 shares of company stock valued at $212,451,751. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

