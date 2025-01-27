Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 103 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 34.4% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROP. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $665.00 price objective (up previously from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.38.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $531.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.48. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $499.47 and a fifty-two week high of $580.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $535.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $544.92.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

