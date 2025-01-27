Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 1,096 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 21,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 58,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Down 0.5 %

QQQE stock opened at $94.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1-year low of $81.45 and a 1-year high of $96.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.45.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2402 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

