Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 1,425 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XMHQ. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 318.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $103.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $90.18 and a 1-year high of $110.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.13 and its 200-day moving average is $101.47.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

