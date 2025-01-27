Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 25,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $87.00 on Monday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $88.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

