Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 1,008 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 10,825.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,600,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558,306 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 271.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,915,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,181 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP increased its holdings in Vertiv by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 1,864,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,746 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,517,000. Finally, Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,481,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $11,353,152.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,549.57. This trade represents a 81.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total value of $4,373,094.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,114.08. The trade was a 61.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,527 shares of company stock worth $23,105,682. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $146.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.81 billion, a PE ratio of 97.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.45. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $52.40 and a 12-month high of $155.84.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.67%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

