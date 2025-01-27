Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 3,265 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,984,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,518,000 after buying an additional 652,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,062,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,107,000 after buying an additional 549,531 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 14,394.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 393,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,353,000 after buying an additional 390,941 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 923,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,663,000 after buying an additional 267,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,968,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,960,000 after buying an additional 235,106 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $88.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of -64.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.50. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.70 and a twelve month high of $110.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.25.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

