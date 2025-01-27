Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 524 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 186,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 74,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 12,786 shares during the last quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $907,000. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of XAR stock opened at $178.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.13 and a 200 day moving average of $159.62. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $127.75 and a 1 year high of $181.39.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

