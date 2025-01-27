Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 5,443 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 95.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 678.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE opened at $58.08 on Monday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $42.13 and a twelve month high of $63.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.04 and a 200 day moving average of $54.89.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

