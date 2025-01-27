Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

CAH opened at $128.89 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $93.17 and a one year high of $129.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.16.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 56.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.30%.

Several research firms have commented on CAH. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.64.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

