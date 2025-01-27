Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.2% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.1% in the second quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 100.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.1% during the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $83,967.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,695.36. The trade was a 8.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total transaction of $154,511.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,151.36. The trade was a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,436 shares of company stock valued at $10,832,549 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ROK opened at $288.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $242.81 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The company has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.18.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.16.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

