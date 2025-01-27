Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 66.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,603,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 10.3% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Ross Stores by 10.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,737,042 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $397,747,000 after purchasing an additional 254,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 17.6% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $149.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.93. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.53 and a twelve month high of $163.60.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. StockNews.com cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $164.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.06.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

