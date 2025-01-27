Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 482,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.2% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.3% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 80,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $192,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,674.38. The trade was a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 9,284 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $755,996.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 442,807 shares in the company, valued at $36,057,774.01. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,466 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,884 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $81.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $145.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.86. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5,190,822.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.83.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

