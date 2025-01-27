Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,079 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 40,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 127,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $25.73 on Monday. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $26.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.73.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.0902 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

