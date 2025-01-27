Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,895,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,948,000 after acquiring an additional 719,741 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,174,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,324,000 after acquiring an additional 616,225 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 17,864.2% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 601,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,373,000 after acquiring an additional 598,451 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 983,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,617,000 after acquiring an additional 595,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,170,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.50. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.15 and a 52 week high of $100.75.

