Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $230.64 on Monday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.87 and a fifty-two week high of $267.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.3578 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.