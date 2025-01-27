Mutual Advisors LLC Has $587,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $90.71 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $78.27 and a 52-week high of $99.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.86 and its 200-day moving average is $93.14. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

