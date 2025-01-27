Mutual Advisors LLC Has $651,000 Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVUS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,737,000. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 708,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 40.4% in the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 89,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 25,705 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,363,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,985,000 after purchasing an additional 18,905 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $4,808,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVUS opened at $101.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $81.73 and a twelve month high of $102.23.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

