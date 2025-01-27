Mutual Advisors LLC Has $714,000 Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2,586.2% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $37.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.37 and its 200-day moving average is $37.96. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $44.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

