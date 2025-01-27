Mutual Advisors LLC Has $730,000 Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 105,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 26,391 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1,170.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 213,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,994,000 after purchasing an additional 196,772 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN opened at $69.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.17. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

