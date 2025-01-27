Mutual Advisors LLC Has $796,000 Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 112.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 32.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Busey Bank boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.7% in the third quarter. Busey Bank now owns 3,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 15.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $77.28 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

