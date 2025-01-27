Mutual Advisors LLC Has $807,000 Stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 59.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $61.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average of $52.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $61.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 89.25%. The company had revenue of $136.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 54.35%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

