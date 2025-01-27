Mutual Advisors LLC Has $830,000 Holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the third quarter valued at $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 16.7% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 5,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 159.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RYI opened at $21.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 1.59. Ryerson Holding Co. has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $36.15.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.26). Ryerson had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.95%.

In other Ryerson news, EVP Mark S. Silver sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $221,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,227.84. This represents a 7.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

