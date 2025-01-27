Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLDM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $31,681,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 50,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4,536.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 47,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 46,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 10.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $54.91 on Monday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $55.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.66 and a 200 day moving average of $51.43.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.