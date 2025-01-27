Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OWL. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

OWL stock opened at $26.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 156.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $600.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 11th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 423.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on OWL

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.